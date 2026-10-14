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  • /Productivity-inked bonus: Cabinet approves bonus worth Rs 2,010 Cr for over 11.40 lakh railway employees

Productivity-inked bonus: Cabinet approves bonus worth Rs 2,010 Cr for over 11.40 lakh railway employees

The amount will be paid to various staff categories, like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, points men, ministerial staff, and other Group 'C staff.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Productivity-inked bonus: Cabinet approves bonus worth Rs 2,010 Cr for over 11.40 lakh railway employees

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Productivity-inked bonus: Cabinet approves bonus worth Rs 2,010 Cr for over 11.40 lakh railway employees
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