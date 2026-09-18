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Prominent public officials land on corporate boards post-retirement; Prashant Bhushan X post sparks debate

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has posted on X, citing consisted pattern of prominent public officials joining corporate boardrooms after retirement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Prominent public officials land on corporate boards post-retirement; Prashant Bhushan X post sparks debate

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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