/Prominent public officials land on corporate boards post-retirement; Prashant Bhushan X post sparks debate

New Delhi: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has criticized 'conflicts of interest' involving former government officials, regulators and judges, joining corporate boardrooms post-retirement.
Bhushan has posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating instances of prominent public officials-- 'Former, CVC chief, CAG chief, Bank chiefs, PSU chiefs, even Supreme Court judge' -- joining corporate boardrooms after retirement.
In his post, he also questioned whether or not there should be a 'ban on such post retirement jobs which create conflicts of interest while in position?'
Former, CVC chief, CAG chief, Bank chiefs, PSU chiefs, even Supreme Court judge joined Reliance, the company that they should have dealt with in some capacity as Regulators, after retirement. Shouldn't there be a ban on such post retirement jobs which create conflicts of interest_ pic.twitter.com/EE0C2O0tA5— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 18, 2026
The list, as posted by Bhushan on X, spans decades of public service, cutting across financial regulation, oil and gas monitoring, tax administration, and the apex judiciary.
- Arundhati Bhattacharya (Former Chairman, State Bank of India): Retired in 2017; appointed as an Independent Director to the RIL board in October 2018.
- A. K. Purwar (Former Chairman & MD, State Bank of India): Left in 2006; appointed as an Additional Director of Reliance Communications in July 2007.
- M. K. Jain (Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India): Retired in June 2023; joined RIL as an Advisor for financial services strategy in March 2025.
- K. V. Kamath (Former Chief, ICICI Bank & regulatory committee member): Appointed as Chairman of Jio Financial Services.
- K. V. Chowdary (Former Chairman, CBDT and Central Vigilance Commissioner): Retired in June 2019; joined the RIL board as an Independent Director four months later.
- Rajiv Mehrishi (Former Comptroller & Auditor General of India / IAS): Retired in 2020; appointed as a director of the Jio Financial Services board in July 2023.
- Justice Krishna Murari (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India): Retired in July 2023; appointed to the independent governing council of Vantara in September 2026.
- R. S. Gujral (Former Union Finance Secretary / IAS): Reported to be associated with Reliance's board.
Source: Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan's X post
The graphic highlights a consisted pattern where former government heavyweights transitioned swiftly into lucrative advisory and board positions post-retirement.
The very core of the debate centers on whether the prospect of lucrative post-retirement corporate appointments compromises the neutrality and independence of public servants while they hold office.
While these appointments are undertaken under the gamit of existing corporate laws—provided cooling-off periods are observed or waived—the sheer volume of top-tier public officials migrating to a single conglomerate has sparked debate on neutrality and independence of public servants while they hold office.
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