Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2922375https://zeenews.india.com/economy/psu-banks-continue-to-lead-in-atm-transactions-private-banks-dominates-in-digital-space-report-2922375.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PSU BANKS

PSU Banks Continue To Lead In ATM Transactions, Private Banks Dominates In Digital Space: Report

The public sector banks increased their market share in online transactions from 18.84% in March to 20.44% in May, reflecting a modest improvement in their presence in the e-commerce space. 

|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PSU Banks Continue To Lead In ATM Transactions, Private Banks Dominates In Digital Space: Report Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to dominate in terms of the value of transactions made through ATMs and cash deposit machines (CRMs), while private sector banks maintain a strong lead in online (e-commerce) transaction value, according to data from a report by Indus Equity.

The report noted that the total value of transactions through ATMs and CRMs stood at ₹2.45 lakh crore in May 2025. Of this, public sector banks accounted for 67.52% of the total ATM and CRM transaction value. Private sector banks held a share of 30.35%, while small finance banks and others accounted for 1.33% and 0.79%, respectively.

However, compared to March 2025—when the total ATM and CRM transaction value was ₹2.63 lakh crore—there has been a decline in the overall transaction value in May.  In March, public sector banks had a slightly lower share of 67.03%, while private sector banks had a higher share of 30.78%. This suggests that public sector banks increased their market share in May, while private banks saw a minor dip.

On the other hand, the value of transactions through online platforms, especially e-commerce, remained heavily dominated by private sector banks. In May 2025, the total value of online (e-commerce) transactions was ₹1.32 lakh crore. 

Of this, private sector banks accounted for almost three-fourths of the transaction value, holding a 73.75% market share. Public sector banks lagged behind with a 20.44% share in online transactions. Foreign banks contributed 5.31%, while payment banks and small finance banks held a negligible share of 0.47% and 0.02%, respectively.

When compared to March 2025 data, the total online transaction value declined slightly from ₹1.43 lakh crore to ₹1.32 lakh crore in May. The share of private sector banks also dipped from 75.35% to 73.75%, though they continued to dominate the segment. 

Interestingly, public sector banks increased their market share in online transactions from 18.84% in March to 20.44% in May, reflecting a modest improvement in their presence in the e-commerce space.

Overall, the data indicates a clear trend: public sector banks continue to lead in traditional cash-based transactions through ATMs, while private sector banks maintain a stronghold in the growing digital payments market driven by e-commerce platforms. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK