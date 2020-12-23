हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India holidays 2021

Public Holidays in India in January 2021: Here's your guide for better planning

The information regarding public holidays becomes really handy on two occassions --when you want to take a quick retreat (in case of long weekends) and when you want to go on a planned leave.

Public Holidays in India in January 2021: Here&#039;s your guide for better planning

New Delhi: With the year 2020 winding down, we would all be looking forward to 2021. While 2020 had its own share of burden led by COVID-19 pandemic that restricted our travel plans, here's hoping that the coming year will be a better one.

These holidays are as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The holiday list is categorised on the basis of Gazetted Holidays as well as some very popular Restricted Holidays.

Here's the list of Public Holidays in India in January 2021

January 1: New Year (Friday)
January 13: Lohri (Wednesday)
January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Thursday)
January 20: Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday (Wednesday)
January 26: Republic Day (Tuesday)

Republic Day is a Gazetted Holiday. This must be noted that the above holiday calendar is by no means an exhaustive list but it gives a glimpse into the most popular public holidays falling in the month of January. Several states may have a day or more holidays (as per regional festivities) falling in the month of January.

Though bank holidays are usually regulated in terms of extant instructions issued by the department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, the Gazetted Holiday list is followed by all the banks.

 

