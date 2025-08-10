Q1 Results August 11–14: Key Earnings From ONGC, MRF, Suzlon, Ashok Leyland, IRCTC & More

New Delhi: From Monday, August 11 to Thursday, August 14, markets will see a busy earnings calendar. Big companies and mid-sized players from sectors like metals, energy, telecom, automobiles, pharma, and infrastructure will share their Q1 (April–June) results.

Monday, August 11

Companies announcing results include Astral, Ipca Laboratories, SJVN, Bata India, BEML, JM Financial, Embassy Developments, Travel Food Services, Belrise Industries, Cello World, Eureka Forbes, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tilaknagar Industries, Time Technoplast, Praj Industries, Esab India, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Sansera Engineering, Technocraft Industries, Websol Energy, KNR Constructions, Ashoka Buildcon, Awfis Space Solutions, Nirlon, Enviro Infra Engineers, Goldiam International, Rolex Rings, VST Tillers, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Man Industries, Bajaj Consumer Care, and others.

Tuesday, August 12

Key names: ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, Suzlon Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Rail Vikas Nigam, NHPC, Abbott India, Oil India, MRF, Nykaa, PI Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, NSDL, Gujarat State Petronet, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, PN Gadgil Jewellers, Aarti Pharmalabs, Karnataka Bank, Shilchar Technologies, Senco Gold, Kirloskar Industries, ITDC, Lux Industries, Vadilal Industries, and more.

Wednesday, August 13

Results expected from BPCL, Muthoot Finance, Max Healthcare, Samvardhana Motherson, IRCTC, United Spirits, Godrej Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Endurance Technologies, AIA Engineering, Deepak Nitrite, Nuvama Wealth, Hindustan Copper, Cohance Lifesciences, Brainbees Solutions, Engineers India, Ventive Hospitality, Avanti Feeds, Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, Kalpataru Projects, Gujarat Pipavav Port, CSB Bank, Man Infraconstruction, Prime Focus, Texmaco Rail, and others.

Thursday, August 14

Highlights include Indian Oil, Patanjali Foods, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vinati Organics, Alkyl Amines, Swan Energy, Redtape, Fischer Medical Ventures, Ahluwalia Contracts, Hemisphere Properties, Optiemus Infracom, Jindal Worldwide, Brightcom Group, Thirumalai Chemicals, GE Power India, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Sanstar, Walchandnagar Industries, and more.