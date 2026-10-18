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Q2 earnings, FII flows, global yields, crude prices to drive Indian stock market next week

The Nifty rose 2.77 per cent during the week, while the Sensex gained 3.11 per cent, supported by renewed buying in information technology (IT) stocks, easing pressure from global bond yields and sustained inflows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Q2 earnings, FII flows, global yields, crude prices to drive Indian stock market next week

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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