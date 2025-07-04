New Delhi: Ace investor and founder of retail giant DMart, Radhakishan Damani stands to benefit greatly from his calculated investment in the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is getting closer to its much anticipated IPO. According to the latest shareholding disclosures, Damani holds a 1.58% stake in NSE, owning 3.91 crore shares. His shareholding is worth an astounding Rs 9,300 crore at the current unlisted market price of Rs 2,389 per share.

'Radhakishan Damani's Second-largest investment by value'

The NSE holding is currently Damani's second-largest investment by value and is only behind Avenue Supermarts (DMart) he established. In recent years, Damani has gradually raised his stake in the biggest stock exchange in India.

As of March 2025, Damani's portfolio across 12 publicly disclosed companies is valued at over Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

'Radhakishan Damani's NSE Debut'

Damani made his debut on the NSE during the January–March 2020 quarter when he acquired a 1.58% stake from foreign investor Norwest Venture Partners X. Damani currently holds a 1.58% stake in NSE which translates to 3.91 crore shares. The value of his stake stands at a staggering Rs 9,300 crore.

'Radhakishan Damani's Investment Portfolio'

Damani's other notable direct investments include Trent (Rs 2,788 crore) and VST Industries (Rs 1,560 crore). Damani also invests through his investment firm Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd which holds stakes in Avenue Supermart, 3M India and Sundaram Finance among others.

'NSE IPO, a catalyst for Radhakishan Damani'

The NSE IPO, expected to launch in FY26, could significantly boost Damani’s net worth. Investor interest in the NSE’s IPO is expected to be overwhelming due to its market dominance and solid financials.

'NSE IPO Soon'

Meanwhile, NSE is waiting for the no objection certificate (NOC) from the capital markets regulator and once it is received, the stock exchange would begin the process of filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a much-awaited IPO. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey last month said that there is “no obstacle” remain for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to proceed with its much-awaited IPO plans, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said.