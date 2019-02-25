Rail Drishti dashboard: Indian Railway launches 15 user friendly sections for passengers

New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched Rail Drishti dashboard –encompassing all the digitisation efforts in Indian Railways and promoting transparency and accountability.

It brings information from various sources on a single platform and gives access to key statistics and parameters to every citizen of the country. This dashboard can be accessed using a desktop/laptop or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet on raildrishti.cris.org.in.

The available information has been categorized under 15 user friendly sections on the Dashboard:

AT A GLANCE

Gives information on 4 main parameters of Indian Railways. This includes Passenger Reservation, Unreserved Ticketing, Freight Earnings and Freight Loading. The parameters of each element for different periods are displayed. Information on any station on Indian Railways can be viewed in this tab.

SERVICES

Passengers can view and avail the status of any digital service offered. Rail Drishti consists of 6 services, namely, PNR enquiry, ODC application enquiry, Complaint Enquiry, Tender Enquiry, Shramik Enquiry and Freight related enquiries. For citizen’s convenience links to eight important railway websites are available here.

TRAINS ON RUN

Passengers can now track any train on the Indian Railways Network. Passengers will also be able to get information about the train as well as the contact number of the housekeeping staff. Filters are available to view specific trains.

IRCTC KITCHENS

The Dashboard provides a facility to view live feeds from the cameras installed in various IRCTC base kitchens. Passengers can now view how the food being served to them in trains is being cooked and packed.

GRIEVANCES

This section shows status of Grievances reported via Complaint Management System (COMS). It displays the number of grievances resolved and pending. Zone wise and Division wise breakup as well as complaint type wise breakup can be viewed via the Dashboard.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Achievements of Indian Railways as a whole and achievements of Railways in various states can be viewed via the dashboard.

STATION IMAGES

The tab monitors the progress of some of the major initiatives launched to improve passenger experience on the Indian Railways network. It displays the images of various areas across the network before and after the work has been completed.

HERITAGE

The tab showcases the cultural aspect of travel on Indian Railways. There are 4 main sections in this tab, this includes, rail heritage, memorable journeys, 360 degree virtual tours of routes, trains, saloons, and the IRCTC tourism desk which provides important information and tourist services.

SHRAMIK KALYAN

This section provides information about the unorganized sector working with Railway contractors. The amount of wages distributed to the casual workers is available on the dashboard. The same can be seen department wise and zone wise for various time periods. This is an attempt to ensure that the laborers in the unorganized sector are paid their dues.

BILLS

Bills required to be paid by Indian Railways to suppliers and their duration wise pendency can be viewed on the dashboard.

FREIGHT EARNINGS

This section shows earnings of Freight across the Indian Railways Network. Earnings can be viewed for a day, for a week, for a month and for a year along with the zones and commodity wise breakup. Performance of nine major freight commodities has been made available.

FREIGHT LOADING/UNLOADING

Number of rakes and quantity of freight loaded and unloaded in a day, in a week, in a month and in a year along with their zones and commodity wise breakup is provided. Performance of nine major freight commodities has been made available.

PASSENGER EARNINGS

This section shows earnings of Passenger Reservations and Unreserved Ticketing. Number of passengers, tickets, and earnings can be viewed. Further, in Unreserved Ticketing the performance of suburban, non-suburban, and mobile bookings can be viewed.

EXPENDITURE

Details of the expenditure and works by the Indian Railways can be viewed. Figures of four different periods are displayed - performance during the day, during last 7 days, during the month and for the year.

SUGAM – The Freight App

This tab give access to Indian Railways freight business information. It helps customers keep track of their consignment. It provides information on various terminals and associated nodal officers, indents status, prevailing freight rates, rake allocation plans, restrictions applicable etc. Freight performance and other statististics are also available on the tab.