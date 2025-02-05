Railway Budget 2025: Which State Got The Highest Fund? Check State-Wise Allocation Of Rail Budget

An amount of Rs 255445.18 crore has been allocated to the Railways in the Budget 2025 that includes 3445.18 crore for revenue and Rs 2,52,000 crore for capital expenditure.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday said the Budget 2025-26 maintained the government's continuous push to improve Railways and approving projects such as manufacturing 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, among others.

"New projects worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore have been included in the budget which will be completed in four to five years. These are related to laying of new lines, doubling, quadrupling, new constructions, station redevelopment, flyover, under-passes among many others," the Railway minister told reporters at Rail Bhawan.

He added that 100 Amrit Bharat, 50 Namo Bharat and 200 Vande Bharat -- both sleepers as well as chair car variants -- will be manufactured in the next two to three years. "With new Amrit Bharat trains, we will connect many more short-distance cities." Regarding general coaches, Vaishnaw said 17,500 such coaches have been approved for manufacturing in the coming years.

Here is the state-wise fund allocation of the Railway Budget 2025 (Alphabetical Order)



Andhra Pradesh – Rs 9417 crore

Bihar – Rs 10066 crore

Chhattisgarh – Rs 6925 crore

Delhi- Rs 2593 crore

Goa – Rs 482 crore

Haryana- Rs 3416 crore

Himachal Pradesh – Rs 2716 crore

Jharkhand – Rs 7302 crore

Karnataka – Rs 7559 crore

Kerala – Rs 3042 crore

Madhya Pradesh – Rs 14745 crore

Odisha – Rs 10559 crore

Punjab – Rs 5421 crore

Rajasthan – Rs 9960 crore

Tamil Nadu – Rs 6626 crore

Telangana – Rs 5337 crore

Uttarakhand – Rs 4641 crore

Rail Minister has added that 100 Amrit Bharat, 50 Namo Bharat and 200 Vande Bharat -- both sleepers as well as chair car variants -- will be manufactured in the next two to three years.