Rajasthan Cooperative bank employees’ salary doubled from July 1 --Check details

New Delhi/Jaipur: Employees of Rajasthan Co-operative bank facing uncertain times in the wake of COVID-19 have a reason to rejoice as the state government has doubled their salary from July 2020.

Rajasthan Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana said has made it official that the fixed remuneration payable to probation period for officers and employees appointed by direct recruitment of cooperative banks and employees on compassionate grounds has been increased to double.

Anjana informed that this increase will benefit 4 cadres, Senior Manager, Manager, Banking Assistant and class 4 category employees.

The revised fixed pay will be effective from July 1, 2020.

Anjana said that with this decision, Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (Apex Bank) and District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd officers and employees appointed will get benefitted. Also, officers and employees whose probation period has not been completed will also be benefitted from this revision.

Registrar Co-operative Shri Naresh Pal Gangwar said that during the probation, the salary of Class 4 category employee was increased from Rs 4850 to Rs 10640 rupees, banking assistant's salary increased from Rs 8910 to Rs 11950, Bank manager's salary increased from Rs 14660 to Rs 23860 and senior manager's salary increased from Rs 22180 to Rs 30680.