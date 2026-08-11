/Rajasthan farmer buries Rs 5 lakh cash in farmland, forgets the spot; unearths it later to find a shocking misfortune

New Delhi: A farmer in Rajasthan had hatched a foolproof plan to store his money for future use. But his plans turned into utter shock and misfortune. The farmer, Mangilal Meghwal had recently sold a plot of land. He received Rs 5 lakh in cash for the land parcel that he had sold.
Meghwal had planned to use this money to build a new house on his property. Worried that his family might accidentally spend the money or that someone might steal it, he decided to pack up all the cash into a plastic bag and bury it in his farming field. He dug a spot in his 10-bigha farming field, and buried without telling his wife or children.
However, when Meghwal decided to retrieve the money later, he realized that he had completely forgotten the exact spot where he had made the pit. After prolonged and intensified search, he confessed hiding the money to his family. Later his family joined him in his search for the cash but had no luck.
Months later, the while the family was actively ploughing the field with a tractor to prepare for the new sowing season, the missing plastic bag became visible. But to their utter shock, the family found that underground termites had completely destroyed currency notes into shreds.
The family immediately rushed to the bank for respite. But since the serial numbers and security features were badly destroyed, local bank branch refused to help them. They family was then advised to visit the main Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Jaipur, but there was no salvage for the shredded notes.
Can mutilated or torn notes can be exchanged officially?
Mutilated or torn notes can be exchanged officially, however there are conditions. As per RBI, a mutilated note is a note of which a portion is missing or which is composed of more than two pieces. Mutilated notes may be presented at any of the bank branches. The notes so presented shall be accepted, exchanged and adjudicated in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (Note Refund) Rules, 2009.
Currency notes which are in pieces and/or of which the essential portions are missing can also be exchanged. Essential portions in a currency note are name of issuing authority, guarantee, promise clause, signature, Ashoka Pillar emblem/portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, water mark. Refund value of these notes is, however, paid as per RBI (Note Refund) Rules. These can also be exchanged at the counters of any public sector bank branch, any currency chest branch of a private sector bank or any Issue Office of the RBI without filling any form.
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