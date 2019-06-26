close

Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers to enjoy jerk-free riding experience

New Delhi: In its constant endeavor to provide quality journey to passengers, Indian Railways is making sure that the travellers can now get jerk-free riding experience.

Under Mission Transformation, initiated by the Indian Railways, all the LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani Express trains will offer a jerk-free journey to passengers as they have been now fitted with new age coupler.

The premium trains fitted with modern couplers will ensure that there is no gap between coaches, that results in jerky movements. Railways has added an additional shrimp in the coupler between the coaches that mitigates the gap between them and also reduces jerk.

Under Mission Transformation, over 12000 LHB coaches have been fitted with this with modern couplers. Railways has been able to fit these new couplers in  over 5000 trains in just 6-7 months and the national transporter aims to install the modern technique in all the trains in the country soon.

Indian RailwaysRailwaysShatabdi ExpressRajdhani Express
