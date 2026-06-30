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Rajiv Kumar appointed as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

Kumar succeeds former chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down earlier this year citing concerns over practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Rajiv Kumar appointed as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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