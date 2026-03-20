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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha introduces Private Member’s Bill on Asset Tokenisation in Parliament

Introducing the Bill on March 13, 2026, Chadha said that it aims to provide for the legal recognition, regulation and supervision of asset tokens in the country. It also aims to lay down a statutory framework for issuance, trading, custody and settlement of tokenised real-world assets to ensure investor protection and market integrity.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha introduces Private Member’s Bill on Asset Tokenisation in Parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has introduced a Private Member’s Bill titled “The Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026” in Parliament, seeking to provide legal recognition to asset tokenisation in India.

What is Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026?

Introducing the Bill on March 13, 2026, Chadha said that it aims to provide for the legal recognition, regulation and supervision of asset tokens in the country. It also aims to lay down a statutory framework for issuance, trading, custody and settlement of tokenised real-world assets to ensure investor protection and market integrity.

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Key Features of the Bill 

In an X post, Chadha said that the Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026 is a forward-looking framework to provide legal clarity, transparency and investor protection to the emerging ecosystem of tokenised real-world assets in India. Chadha outlined the key features of the Bill, which are:

* It provides legal recognition to asset tokenisation in India.
* It establishes a statutory framework for issuance, trading, custody and settlement of tokenised real-world assets.
* Introduction of regulatory oversight and supervision of tokenised asset markets.
* Ensures investor protection and safeguards market integrity.
* Aims to maintain financial stability while fostering innovation in digital finance.

Chadha had previously called on the government to introduce a dedicated Tokenisation Bill, supporting the division of assets such as real estate, infrastructure projects and intellectual property into digital units so that they could be purchased in smaller units.

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