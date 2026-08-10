Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill as Opposition walks out

Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill as Opposition walks out

The legislation sought to replace the 135-year-old Bankers’ Books Evidence Act of 1891 and align the legal framework governing financial evidence with contemporary digital banking practices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill as Opposition walks out
Image Credit: Image credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill as Opposition walks out
2
3
4
5