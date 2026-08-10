/Rajya Sabha passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill as Opposition walks out

The Vice-Chairman then requested members to stick to the subject and called upon several speakers, including Mohammad Nadimul Haque, AITC (West Bengal), Arun Singh of the BJP from Uttar Pradesh, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj of the BJD from Odisha, S. Niranjan Reddy of the YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh, Rajendra Hiralal Jain of the NCP from Maharashtra, Bhashyam Rama Krishna of the TDP from Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju of the VRS from Telangana, L.K. Sudheesh of the DMDK from Tamil Nadu, Dr M. Dhanapal of the AIADMK from Tamil Nadu, and Dr Jyoti Nagnath Waghmare of the Shiv Sena from Maharashtra.