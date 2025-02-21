‘Ranveer, Apoorva, Samay Are Victims’: Anupam Mittal Calls Out YouTube For India’s Got Latent Controversy

New Delhi: Anupam Mittal, a prominent figure from Shark Tank India recently shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Taking to LinkedIn, Mittal raised an important question about the responsibility of platforms like YouTube in promoting explicit content. He said, “Summon YouTube to the High Court too, not just Ranveer and Apoorva,”.

He argued that while creators should be accountable, the platform's algorithm, which rewards controversy for engagement also plays a significant role in the issue. Mittal suggested that platforms like YouTube should be summoned to court, not just the creators involved.

Anupam Mittal also pointed out that India’s Got Latent was never intended to be a show like Satyamev Jayate. Instead, it was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence, and shock value. He said, "Like it or hate it, that was the show." According to Mittal, when the host and guests cross the line, it's not surprising since that’s what the algorithm encourages, driving controversy for views.

He further emphasized, "The reality is, this isn’t about a few individuals but a broader social media phenomenon whose survival depends on increasing outrage. When one extreme becomes the norm, what does the algorithm do? Promotes the next level of obscenity." Mittal added that platforms like YouTube and Instagram thrive on virality, encouraging creators to chase it, only to pull back when the controversy escalates. He acknowledged that while Ranveer and Apoorva made mistakes and apologized, he urged everyone to focus on the bigger issue. "Shouldn't we move our attention to the bigger issue?" he asked.

Mittal also shared his own frustration with YouTube’s content moderation, highlighting its inability to effectively filter out age-inappropriate material. He mentioned, "Although I have parental controls set up for my 7-year-old, I am shocked at the age-inappropriate content that YouTube keeps serving up."

What was the controversy?

The controversy began last week when social media influencer and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a participant on a comedy show about his parents' personal relationship. His remark quickly drew backlash from social media users, public figures, and political leaders. The outrage intensified when he asked a controversial question: “Would you watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?"

The comment shocked and disappointed many. The video soon went viral on social media, with politicians, film personalities, and others condemning Allahbadia's remark. As a result, both Raina and Allahbadia are now facing multiple FIRs.