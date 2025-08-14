Rapido Launches ‘Ownly’: Affordable Food Delivery Now In Bengaluru

New Delhi: Rapido has just launched its new food delivery app called ‘Ownly’ in India. The app aims to offer tasty and affordable meals to its users. Right now, Ownly is available in certain parts of Bengaluru and can be downloaded exclusively from the Google Play Store.

Affordable Eats in Bengaluru

Ownly is now available in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout, focusing on affordable meals with most dishes priced around Rs 150. Basic essentials like chapati, rice, and eggs cost less than Rs 100. The app features popular food brands like Faasos, Krispy Kreme, Wow!, and EatFit, making it easy to find tasty and budget-friendly options, according to NDTV Profit.

How Ownly’s Delivery Fees Work and Where It’s Available

Before launching to the public, Ownly was tested in select neighborhoods in Bengaluru. The app’s launch came after Rapido worked with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to set up fair terms for restaurants joining the platform. Now, instead of charging restaurants a commission, partner restaurants will pay the delivery fee for orders placed within four kilometers. This new approach aims to make things easier and more affordable for both restaurants and customers.

Delivery charges on Ownly are simple: just Rs. 20 for smaller orders within four kilometers, and Rs. 25 for orders over Rs. 100. Rapido promises no extra costs like platform fees, packaging charges, or hidden markups. (Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandhok; Her Family Net Worth Runs Into Billions)

Right now, Ownly is available in Bengaluru neighborhoods like Byrasandra, Tavarekere, Madiwala (BTM Layout), and Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR Layout). If you try to use the app in Delhi or nearby areas, you’ll see a message saying the service isn’t available there yet. Also, the app is currently only on the Google Play Store and not on Apple’s App Store.