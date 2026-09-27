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Rate hike odds rise ahead of RBI's October meeting: Economists

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director, DBS Bank, pullback in benchmark oil prices helped to stabilise INR asset markets, though overnight climb in US yields might counteract some of the positive impact. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Rate hike odds rise ahead of RBI's October meeting: Economists

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Rate hike odds rise ahead of RBI's October meeting: Economists
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