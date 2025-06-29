Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923742https://zeenews.india.com/economy/ravi-agarwal-reappointed-as-cbdt-chairman-for-one-year-term-begins-july-1-2923742.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
CBDT CHAIRMAN

Ravi Agarwal Reappointed As CBDT Chairman For One Year, Term Begins July 1

The government stated in a notification that his service terms will follow the standard rules that apply to re-employed officers in the Central Government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ravi Agarwal Reappointed As CBDT Chairman For One Year, Term Begins July 1 Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Ravi Agarwal has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the top policy-making body of the Income Tax Department. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced the decision on Saturday. His reappointment is on a contract basis for a period of one year  from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026  or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The government stated in a notification that his service terms will follow the standard rules that apply to re-employed officers in the Central Government.

Ravi Agarwal, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) has been associated with the Income Tax Department for decades. He has been serving as an administrative member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) since July 2023. In June 2024, he took charge as CBDT Chairman, succeeding Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch officer.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK