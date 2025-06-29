Ravi Agarwal Reappointed As CBDT Chairman For One Year, Term Begins July 1

New Delhi: Ravi Agarwal has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the top policy-making body of the Income Tax Department. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced the decision on Saturday. His reappointment is on a contract basis for a period of one year from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026 or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The government stated in a notification that his service terms will follow the standard rules that apply to re-employed officers in the Central Government.

Ravi Agarwal, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) has been associated with the Income Tax Department for decades. He has been serving as an administrative member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) since July 2023. In June 2024, he took charge as CBDT Chairman, succeeding Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch officer.