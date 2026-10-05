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RBI absorbs Rs 2.1 lakh crore through two overnight VRRR auctions

The response was considerably weaker in the second auction, where banks submitted bids worth only Rs 10,142 crore against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. The RBI accepted the entire bid amount.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
RBI absorbs Rs 2.1 lakh crore through two overnight VRRR auctions

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