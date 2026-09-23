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RBI absorbs Rs 75,026 crore via VRRR auction to drain surplus liquidity

According to the RBI, the auction attracted strong demand from banks, with bids worth Rs 87,993 crore received against the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
RBI absorbs Rs 75,026 crore via VRRR auction to drain surplus liquidity

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI absorbs Rs 75,026 crore via VRRR auction to drain surplus liquidity
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