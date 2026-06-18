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RBI allows banks to offer higher interest on NRI deposits to draw more foreign funds

Before the new rules were rolled out, banks were required to ensure that interest rates on NRE deposits did not exceed those offered on comparable domestic rupee term deposits. 

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
RBI allows banks to offer higher interest on NRI deposits to draw more foreign funds

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