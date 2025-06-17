RBI Announces Reissue Of Govt Securities Worth Rs 27000 Crore In Two Tranches

Mumbai: The Centre has announced the sale (re-issue) of government securities totaling Rs 27,000 crore, according to information provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The auction will be split into two tranches: Rs 15,000 crore of the 6.75 per cent Government Security (GS) maturing in 2029, and Rs 12,000 crore of the 7.09 per cent GS maturing in 2054, the Finance Ministry notification said.

Additionally, the Centre will have the option to retain subscriptions of up to Rs 2,000 crore against the above securities. A "re-issue" means the RBI is selling more of a bond that is already available in the securities market. This move is part of the government’s regular borrowing program.

The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, and bids must be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India's Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 20, 2025. Non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The results of the auction will be published on the RBI’s website (www.rbi.org.in) on June 20, 2025, and successful bidders will be required to make payment on June 23, 2025 — the date of the re-issue.

Furthermore, interest will accrue on the nominal value of the securities from the date of the original issue or the last coupon payment, and will be paid half-yearly. The securities will be repaid at par on the date of maturity.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India also announced the re-issue of two Government of India dated securities worth a total of Rs 32,000 crore. The two securities were re-issued at 6.92 per cent Government Security (GS) maturing on November 18, 2039, and 6.90 per cent GS maturing on April 15, 2065. Each of these bonds will be issued for Rs 16,000 crore.