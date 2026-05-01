Why is India bringing its gold home? RBI's masterstroke explained

New Delhi: India's central bank has quietly been doing something significant over the past two years. It has been bringing its gold back home — physically moving bullion that was stored in vaults abroad to domestic storage inside India — while simultaneously increasing the overall share of gold in the country's foreign exchange reserves. A new report from the Reserve Bank of India makes the scale of that shift visible for the first time.

Gold now makes up nearly one-sixth of India's reserves

At the end of March 2026, gold's share of India's total foreign exchange reserves stood at 16.7 percent. Six months earlier, at the end of September 2025, that figure was 13.92 percent. The jump of nearly three percentage points in half a year is significant and reflects two things happening together: the value of gold rose globally during this period, and India continued adding to its gold holdings.

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The RBI held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold as of end-March 2026. Of that total, 680.05 metric tonnes — more than two-thirds of the entire gold reserve — is now stored inside India. That is a dramatic shift from just two years ago. As recently as March 2024, less than half of India's gold reserves were held domestically. The rest sat in foreign vaults, primarily with the Bank of England in London.

At current gold prices of approximately Rs 95,000 per 10 grams, India's total gold holding of 880.52 metric tonnes is worth roughly Rs 8.36 lakh crore. The portion stored domestically — 680.05 metric tonnes — is worth approximately Rs 6.46 lakh crore sitting in Indian vaults.

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Why is India bringing its gold home?

The decision to repatriate gold is partly about security, partly about signalling, and partly about reducing dependence on foreign financial infrastructure at a time when global geopolitical uncertainty has increased significantly. When a country's gold is stored abroad, it depends on the goodwill and stability of the host nation to access it in a crisis. Keeping it at home removes that dependency entirely.

India is not alone in this thinking. Central banks across the world have been increasing their gold allocations as a way of diversifying reserves away from the US dollar and protecting against currency and geopolitical risk. The trend accelerated after Western nations froze Russia's foreign exchange reserves following the Ukraine invasion in 2022 — an event that made many countries reconsider the wisdom of keeping their reserve assets in jurisdictions that could restrict access.

Overall reserves fell slightly

India's total foreign exchange reserves declined to USD 691.11 billion — approximately Rs 58.5 lakh crore — at the end of March 2026, down from USD 700.09 billion — roughly Rs 59.3 lakh crore — six months earlier. The fall of approximately Rs 80,000 crore over six months reflects the RBI's intervention in currency markets to defend the rupee during a period of external pressure, including rising oil prices and capital outflows linked to global uncertainty.

Despite the decline, India's reserves remain substantial. At the end of December 2025, the reserves provided 10.8 months of import cover — meaning India could pay for nearly eleven months of all its imports even if no fresh foreign exchange came in at all. That is a comfortable buffer by international standards, though it has narrowed from previous highs.

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Two numbers worth watching

The RBI's report highlights two ratios that give a more detailed picture of reserve adequacy and vulnerability.

The ratio of volatile capital flows to reserves — a measure of how much of India's reserve cover is needed to backstop hot money that could leave quickly — rose to 69.1 percent at the end of December 2025 from 66.1 percent three months earlier. A rising number here means a larger share of reserves is potentially needed to cover sudden outflows, leaving less of a cushion.

The ratio of short-term debt to reserves rose to 21.9 percent from 19.7 percent over the same period. Short-term debt is borrowing that comes due within twelve months and must be repaid or rolled over. A higher ratio means more of India's reserves are potentially committed to covering near-term debt obligations.

Neither figure is at an alarming level, but both are moving in a direction that the RBI will be monitoring carefully, particularly given the external pressures India's economy has been navigating since the start of 2026.

The broader picture

What the RBI's reserves report ultimately shows is a central bank actively managing its asset mix in response to a world that feels less stable than it did a few years ago. More gold. More of that gold held at home. A reserves base that remains large but has begun to face pressure from multiple directions simultaneously.

For ordinary Indians, the practical significance is straightforward: India's financial safety net remains intact and reasonably well-stocked. The country has nearly eleven months of import cover, substantial gold holdings, and a central bank that is clearly thinking carefully about where those assets are held and in what form.