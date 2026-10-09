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RBI cancels registration certificates for 13 NBFCs, 11 registered in West Bengal

The central bank said it had cancelled the registrations "in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934."

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
RBI cancels registration certificates for 13 NBFCs, 11 registered in West Bengal

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RBI cancels registration certificates for 13 NBFCs, 11 registered in West Bengal
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