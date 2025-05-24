RBI Changes Name Of THIS Bank: What Happens To Your Passbook, Cheque Book, Debit Card, And IFSC Code?

RBI Bank Name Change: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a notification on May 21, 2025, announcing the name change of North East Small Finance Bank Limited to 'slice Small Finance Bank Limited' in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Following this move, several questions have arisen among account holders—whether they need new passbooks or cheque books, whether their debit cards will continue to work, and if the IFSC codes will change. As mentioned in EconomicTimes, this article will help clear all your doubts in a matter of seconds.

Passbooks, Cheque Books And Debit Cards: What Changes After Bank Renaming?

As per RBI guidelines, when a bank changes its name, customers can continue using their existing passbooks, debit cards, and cheque books without any disruption—unless the bank specifically instructs otherwise.

IFSC codes also generally remain the same unless a separate notification is issued. The transition process is designed to be gradual and well-managed, ensuring that customer services are not affected.

Will Your IFSC Code Change After Bank Name Change?

The IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) is a unique identifier that helps identify bank branches for online payments like NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS. Even though the code usually has part of the bank’s name, changing the bank’s name doesn’t always mean the IFSC code will change. If the bank or RBI decides to update the IFSC codes to reflect the new name, this will be done in a phased and well-communicated manner.

Generally, the customers will receive regular updates from the bank about any changes. Even after the bank name change is complete, they can continue using their old passbooks and cheque books for up to six months. For help or questions, customers should contact their local branch or the bank’s customer support.