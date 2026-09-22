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RBI could implement 2 rate hikes in 2026 amid sticky inflation: Report

India holds immense opportunities across sectors but could face laggardness in select sectors if the AI investment narrative remains very strong in the US and Northeast Asia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
RBI could implement 2 rate hikes in 2026 amid sticky inflation: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI could implement 2 rate hikes in 2026 amid sticky inflation: Report
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