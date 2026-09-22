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RBI could raise interest rates in Oct and Dec as inflation builds: Report

Subbaraman highlighted prospects for India to attract more global investment and gain space on the global value-chain chart, particularly through higher-end manufacturing.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
RBI could raise interest rates in Oct and Dec as inflation builds: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI could raise interest rates in Oct and Dec as inflation builds: Report
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