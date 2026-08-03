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  • /RBI deposit rules 2026: All you want to know about the new norms effective October 1

RBI deposit rules 2026: All you want to know about the new norms effective October 1

The revised directions will apply to commercial banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), local area banks, payments banks and urban cooperative banks.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
RBI deposit rules 2026: All you want to know about the new norms effective October 1

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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