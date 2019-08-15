close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI directs banks not to count failed swipes, balance enquiry as free ATM transactions

No charges will be levied on failed transactions, the RBI said.  

RBI directs banks not to count failed swipes, balance enquiry as free ATM transactions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday clarified that automated teller machine (ATM) transactions which fail on account of technical and other specified reasons shall not be included in the `five free monthly ATM transactions`.

Live TV

"It has come to our notice that transactions that have failed due to technical reasons, non-availability of currency in ATMs etc. are also included in the number of free ATM transactions," the RBI said in a notification.

"It is hereby clarified that transactions which fail on account of technical reasons like hardware, software, communication issues; non-availability of currency notes in the ATM; and other declines ascribable directly or wholly to the bank or service provider; invalid PIN or validations; etc., shall not be counted as valid ATM transactions for the customer," the notification said.

Consequently, no charges shall be levied on these failed transactions, the RBI said.

"Non-cash withdrawal transactions (such as balance enquiry, cheque book request, payment of taxes, funds transfer), which constitute `on-us` transactions, shall also not be part of the number of free ATM transactions," the notification added.

The orders have also been issued to all scheduled commercial banks including regional rural banks, urban co-operative banks, state co-operative banks, district central co-operative banks, small finance banks, payment banks, white-label ATM operators.

Tags:
RBIATMFree ATM transaction
Next
Story

Jalan panel readies report on RBI surplus transfer to government

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Modi government to invest whopping Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure