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RBI Dy. Governor lists 5 growth areas for NBFC sector amid new challenges and opportunities

NBFC credit today is about 16.7 per cent of nominal GDP, up from 15.9 per cent a year earlier. It is about 27 per cent of the credit extended by Scheduled Commercial Banks, up from 26 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
RBI Dy. Governor lists 5 growth areas for NBFC sector amid new challenges and opportunities

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI Dy. Governor lists 5 growth areas for NBFC sector amid new challenges and opportunities
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