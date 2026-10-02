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RBI eases approval process for subsequent bank share acquisitions by funds

The revised framework, which came into effect immediately, was notified through the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Amendment Directions, 2026, issued on October 1.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
RBI eases approval process for subsequent bank share acquisitions by funds

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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