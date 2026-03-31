RBI extends 450-day export credit benefit till June 30

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday extended the enhanced export credit period of up to 450 days till June 30, 2026, to support exporters facing disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The central bank said the decision was taken in view of continuing logistical challenges arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Exporters have been facing delays in shipments and payments due to disruptions in global supply chains and uncertain market conditions.

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“Due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and logistical disruptions, Reserve Bank of India has been receiving representations from various stakeholders regarding challenges in adhering to the timelines for realisation of export proceeds,” the central bank said.

The RBI noted that it has received several requests from stakeholders highlighting difficulties in meeting earlier deadlines for realising export proceeds.

These challenges have been largely linked to the ongoing geopolitical situation and its impact on trade flows.

The enhanced credit period was first introduced in November 2025 during the phase of global trade tensions triggered by tariff-related issues involving the United States.

It was initially valid for disbursals up to March 31, 2026, but has now been extended further.

In addition to this, the RBI confirmed that the earlier relaxation allowing exporters more time to bring back their earnings will continue.

Exporters will still have up to 15 months, instead of the usual nine months, to realise and repatriate the full value of goods and services exported.

“It is clarified that the above relaxations shall continue to remain in force. Exporters may continue to avail the facility in accordance with the conditions stipulated therein,” RBI stated.

The new rules have come into effect immediately and will apply to all institutions involved in export financing.

This includes commercial banks, co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies engaged in factoring, and all-India financial institutions.

According to the RBI, these measures are intended to reduce the financial burden on exporters and help ensure that businesses continue to operate smoothly despite global uncertainties.

The central bank also said it will keep a close watch on the situation and take further steps if needed.