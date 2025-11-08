Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981636https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-flags-fresh-spike-in-online-fraud-cases-post-july-2981636.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ONLINE FRAUD CASES

RBI Flags Fresh Spike In Online Fraud Cases Post July

Sankar did not specify how big the rise in frauds was, but said it could be due to seasonal or cyclical factors. He added that the RBI has already put systems in place, such as the ‘mule hunter’ tool, which helps track down fake or proxy bank accounts used to move money collected through fraud.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Flags Fresh Spike In Online Fraud Cases Post JulyFile Photo

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has raised concerns over a recent surge in digital fraud cases. He revealed that while such frauds were declining earlier, they have started rising again since July this year. Speaking at an SBI event, Sankar said the RBI is now looking into what caused this sudden increase and how it can be controlled, reported PTI.

He explained that the rate of frauds had been improving earlier this year but began increasing again mid-year. “If you look at frauds per number of transactions, we would see that compared to last year, from the beginning of the year, that incidence (of frauds) kept on reducing substantially until about July when it again started rising up,” he said.

Sankar did not specify how big the rise in frauds was, but said it could be due to seasonal or cyclical factors. He added that the RBI has already put systems in place, such as the ‘mule hunter’ tool, which helps track down fake or proxy bank accounts used to move money collected through fraud.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said banks were structurally vulnerable because of their monolithic IT systems and high fixed costs arising from branch networks and compliance costs, and warned that “incremental digitisation was unlikely” to keep them competitive. He suggested banks to focus on modernising the core infrastructure to make it less monolithic and rigid in order to compete with the fintech ecosystem.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe