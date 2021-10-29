हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets three-year extension, to remain in office till 2024

He retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission.  

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets three-year extension, to remain in office till 2024

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads an official statement.

Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor in December 2018. Das, an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will have a tenure of three years, according to a decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

He retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shaktikanta DasReserve Bank of IndiaRBI
Next
Story

IRCTC to share 50% convenience fee with Railway Ministry, should investors worry?

Must Watch

PT8M12S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day