RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised
Das is now being monitored while there is no immediate official information from the hospital.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to the Apollo hospital in Chennai, media reports have said.
He is now being monitored while there is no immediate official information from the hospital. This is a developing story, further details are awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement