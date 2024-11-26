Advertisement
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised

Das is now being monitored while there is no immediate official information from the hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to the Apollo hospital in Chennai, media reports have said.

He is now being monitored while there is no immediate official information from the hospital. This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

