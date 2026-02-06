RBI holds repo rate steady at 5.25% in February 2026 MPC meeting

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 PERCENT in its February 2026 monetary policy review, maintaining a neutral policy stance as inflation pressures remain under control and economic growth stays stable.

The decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began on February 4 and concluded on February 6.

Focus on Inflation and Growth

The MPC chose to pause after a series of rate cuts over the past year, preferring to evaluate how earlier policy changes are affecting borrowing costs, liquidity, and overall economic activity.

Inflation has remained within the RBI’s comfort range, giving policymakers room to maintain the current rate while monitoring global economic conditions and domestic demand.

The RBI’s monetary policy framework aims to keep inflation close to 4 PERCENT with a tolerance band of 2–6 PERCENT, which continues to guide interest-rate decisions.

Impact on Loans, EMIs, and Markets

Since the repo rate directly influences borrowing costs for banks, the decision to keep rates unchanged means loan EMIs are unlikely to change immediately. However, banks and financial markets will continue to watch RBI signals on liquidity and future rate moves.

The central bank has already reduced rates by about 125 basis points since early 2025, which helped support economic growth while inflation eased.

What Happens Next

Economists believe the RBI may now focus more on policy transmission and liquidity management rather than further rate cuts in the near term.

Governor Malhotra is expected to outline the RBI’s outlook on inflation, growth, and financial stability in the coming quarters during the post-policy press conference.