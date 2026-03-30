Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3032043https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-imposes-monetary-penalty-on-airtel-payments-bank-3032043.html
NewsBusinessEconomyRBI imposes monetary penalty on Airtel Payments Bank
AIRTEL PAYMENTS BANK

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Airtel Payments Bank

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers conferred on RBI under the provisions of section 47A(1)(c) read with section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Airtel Payments BankFile Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 31.80 lakh on Airtel Payments Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on ‘Disclosure in Financial Statements’.  

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers conferred on RBI under the provisions of section 47A(1)(c) read with section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2025) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 31.80 lakh on Airtel Payments Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on ‘Disclosure in Financial Statements’,” the central bank said.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said RBI directions.

“After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI found that the charge against the bank regarding non-disclosure of certain complaints in its annual financial statements for the financial year 2024-25, was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty,” it said.

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

“Further, imposition of monetary penalty is without prejudice to any other action that may be initiated by RBI against the bank,” the central bank mentioned.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Naxalism in India
'Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar': HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
monthly horoscope
Pisces April horoscope: Career, health, love, family, and life predictions
monthly horoscope
Aquarius April horoscope: Career, health, love, family, and life predictions
Strait of Hormuz
World's 2nd chokepoint, Bab al-Mandeb is at Houthis crosshairs- WHY? Explained
RR vs CSK
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Weather Update: Rain to delay start of play in Guwahati
monthly horoscope
Capricorn April horoscope: Career, health, love, family, and life predictions
School Assembly News Headlines
School assembly news headlines 31 March, 2026: Census 2027, Mission Karmayog
monthly horoscope
Sagittarius April horoscope: Career, health, love, family, and life prediction
monthly horoscope
Scorpio April horoscope: Career, health, love, family, and life predictions
mobility
India has 60-day ATF supply, no disruption expected: Minister