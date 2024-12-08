RBI Introduces Podcast As Tool For Wider Dissemination Of Useful Information

RBI Podcast Service: In the latest move towards effective communication, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of information that is of interest to the public. Over the years, the RBI has expanded its communication toolkit and techniques to enhance transparency and better connect with the people.

In continuance of this endeavour, the RBI now proposes to add 'podcasts' to its communication toolkit."I think podcast as an instrument of communication has become popular, particularly among youngsters. So we at the RBI thought this was the requirement of the time.

Also, I think we should be ahead of the curve. It's basically a communication tool to communicate with the wider section of the people," Shaktikanta Das said on Friday during the post-monetary policy meeting press conference.Das added that podcasts will help explain things simply among the wider section of society.

The RBI as a central bank has been expanding the scope of its public awareness activities including through social media over the last few years.

The RBI has been deploying traditional as well as new-age communication techniques as a key part of its toolkit to ensure transparency and greater impact of its decisions, explain the rationale behind its decisions, and disseminate various awareness messages to a wider audience.

Separately, the RBI monetary policy committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the 11th consecutive time, marking a continuation of its neutral monetary policy stance.

The RBI downwardly revised GDP forecast for 2024-25 to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier. The RBI Governor announced that the CRR has been cut by 50 basis points from 4.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

This the Governor had said will infuse Rs 1.15 lac crore of liquidity into the banking system. Further, the retail inflation projection for 2024-25 has been hiked from 4.5 per cent to 4.8 per cent.