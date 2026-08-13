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RBI invites public comments on new draft rules for banks to fix interest rates on loans

The directions, proposed to take effect from April 1, 2027, are aimed at ensuring uniformity and transparency in fixing interest rates on loans and consumer protection.

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
RBI invites public comments on new draft rules for banks to fix interest rates on loans

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RBI invites public comments on new draft rules for banks to fix interest rates on loans
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