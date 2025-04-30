Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893308https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-latest-guidelines-for-banks-financial-companies-asks-them-to-use-pravaah-portal-from-1-may-2893308.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Latest Guidelines For banks, financial companies; asks them to use PRAVAAH portal from 1 May

RBI said that PRAVAAH portal must be used to submit any applications for authorisations, licenses, and approvals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Latest Guidelines For banks, financial companies; asks them to use PRAVAAH portal from 1 May

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all banks, financial companies, and other regulated entities to use PRAVAAH portal from 1 May 2025.

RBI said that PRAVAAH portal must be used to submit any applications for authorisations, licenses, and approvals.

"...with effect from May 01, 2025, Regulated Entities are advised to use PRAVAAH for submitting applications for regulatory authorisations, licenses, approvals to the Reserve Bank using the application forms already available in the portal," RBI said in a notification on Monday.

The central bank has also advised all Regulated Entities are to adhere to the instructions. Instructions related to accessing the portal, submission and tracking of applications etc which are available on the portal itself. 

Further, for the convenience of users, the user manual, FAQs and videos are also available on the portal. PRAVAAH portal can be accessed at https://pravaah.rbi.org.in, the central bank added.

On May 28, 2024, the Reserve Bank launched PRAVAAH (Platform for Regulatory Application, Validation And AutHorisation) as a secure and centralised web-based portal for any entity or individual to seek authorisation, license or regulatory approval on any reference made by it to the Reserve Bank. 

PRAVAAH has since facilitated receipt of nearly 4,000 applications/requests. However, some applications/requests are still being submitted by the Regulated Entities outside PRAVAAH, RBI said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK