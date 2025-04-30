RBI Latest Guidelines For banks, financial companies; asks them to use PRAVAAH portal from 1 May

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all banks, financial companies, and other regulated entities to use PRAVAAH portal from 1 May 2025.

RBI said that PRAVAAH portal must be used to submit any applications for authorisations, licenses, and approvals.

"...with effect from May 01, 2025, Regulated Entities are advised to use PRAVAAH for submitting applications for regulatory authorisations, licenses, approvals to the Reserve Bank using the application forms already available in the portal," RBI said in a notification on Monday.

The central bank has also advised all Regulated Entities are to adhere to the instructions. Instructions related to accessing the portal, submission and tracking of applications etc which are available on the portal itself.

Further, for the convenience of users, the user manual, FAQs and videos are also available on the portal. PRAVAAH portal can be accessed at https://pravaah.rbi.org.in, the central bank added.

On May 28, 2024, the Reserve Bank launched PRAVAAH (Platform for Regulatory Application, Validation And AutHorisation) as a secure and centralised web-based portal for any entity or individual to seek authorisation, license or regulatory approval on any reference made by it to the Reserve Bank.

PRAVAAH has since facilitated receipt of nearly 4,000 applications/requests. However, some applications/requests are still being submitted by the Regulated Entities outside PRAVAAH, RBI said.