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  • /RBI likely to cap interest rate hikes at 25-50 bps, inflation could ease in 2027: Report

RBI likely to cap interest rate hikes at 25-50 bps, inflation could ease in 2027: Report

Markets are currently pricing close to 125 basis points of rate increases over the next year, which Nomura said was excessive given the current inflation dynamics.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
RBI likely to cap interest rate hikes at 25-50 bps, inflation could ease in 2027: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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