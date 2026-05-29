RBI likely to hold rates steady in june, Economists see no immediate case for hike

New Delhi: RBI Likely to Keep Rates Steady in June, No Urgency for Hike Seen The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is seen keeping the benchmark repo rate steady at its June Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, While inflation risks are a concern, most experts do not see an urgency for the central bank to use interest rate hikes to combat currency volatility, the poll showed.

Economists are of the view that India's macroeconomic conditions do not call for a tightening of monetary policy at this moment, especially when inflation is within the RBI's target range and concerns over growth persist amid global uncertainty.

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Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global, said any future rate hike would likely be driven by domestic economic considerations rather than exchange rate management.

"We don't think the RBI will use the rate hike lever for foreign exchange management. If there is indeed a hike, it would be aimed at managing or curtailing domestic demand amid constrained resources," Arora said.

Her comments come amid speculation that central banks globally may have to balance inflation concerns with currency stability as geopolitical tensions and volatile capital flows continue to influence financial markets.

Market participants believe the RBI remains comfortable with the current policy stance after delivering cumulative rate cuts earlier to support economic activity. Recent inflation data has also provided some relief, reducing pressure on policymakers to tighten rates immediately.

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The focus of the upcoming MPC meeting is expected to be on the RBI's commentary regarding inflation, liquidity conditions, monsoon progress, and the global economic outlook. Investors will also closely watch any signals about the future policy trajectory for the remainder of FY27.

According to analysts, the central bank is likely to continue relying on liquidity management tools and foreign exchange interventions to address currency-related pressures rather than resorting to policy rate changes.

That is backed by the fact that rate hikes mostly impact borrowing costs and domestic demand and using them only for defending the rupee could risk slowing down economic growth, especially when inflation is largely in check.

While some economists caution that food price shocks, crude oil volatility, and geopolitical developments could alter the inflation outlook, the consensus remains that the June MPC meeting is likely to result in a status quo on rates.

Arora's assessment also highlights a broader debate among economists: whether future monetary tightening, if required, would be aimed at controlling inflationary pressures generated by strong domestic demand rather than responding to movements in the foreign exchange market.