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RBI likely to hold repo rate at 5.25% as geopolitical risks ease: Report

As per analysis by BofA Securities, the conclusion of the US-Iran peace agreement has eased a key source of global uncertainty, giving the central bank more room to remain data-dependent rather than reacting to volatile energy prices.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
RBI likely to hold repo rate at 5.25% as geopolitical risks ease: Report
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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