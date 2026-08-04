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RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rates

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has indicated that the monetary policy review committee would go in for an interest rate hike only if the inflationary pressure becomes more broad-based and not merely driven by temporary supply shocks.

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rates

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