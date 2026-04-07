RBI likely to pause rates as metal, mining stocks gain from high energy prices

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, with a greater focus on liquidity management tools through 2026, even as global crude oil prices remain significantly elevated, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report by SBI Mutual Fund highlighted that oil prices are currently about 50 percent higher than the RBI’s benchmark assumption of USD 70 per barrel. Despite this sharp rise, the threshold for monetary tightening remains high, suggesting the central bank may continue its cautious stance.

Higher energy prices are likely to benefit sectors such as metals and mining, while industries including airlines, tourism, chemicals, fertilisers, and textiles could face pressure. Meanwhile, sectors like IT, telecom, pharmaceuticals, and power are expected to remain relatively resilient.

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The report also pointed out that valuations in large-cap stocks have become attractive. If energy prices begin to ease, markets could rebound quickly, potentially delivering early-teen returns for major Indian indices.

It further noted that a possible agreement between the US and Iran could ease energy pressures. In such a scenario, the impact on earnings and the broader economy may be short-lived and already reflected in recent market corrections.

On the macroeconomic front, a higher balance of payments deficit in FY27 could prompt the RBI to step up open market operations (OMO) purchases to maintain adequate liquidity. With an estimated deficit of Rs 3.5 trillion, the central bank may need to inject between Rs 4.5 trillion and Rs 5 trillion through OMOs.

Growth is expected to moderate, with real GDP projected to slow from 7.8 percent in FY26 to around 6.5 percent in FY27. However, nominal GDP could rise from 9 percent to approximately 12–13 percent during the same period.

Inflation risks remain, particularly from food prices, due to an unfavourable base effect and possible weather-related disruptions during the Kharif season. CPI inflation is expected to average around 5 percent in FY27, with some months potentially nearing 6 percent.

The report also cautioned that increasing geopolitical tensions could lead to higher precautionary stockpiling and expansion of strategic reserves, keeping crude oil prices elevated for a longer duration.