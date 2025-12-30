Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001678https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-likely-to-run-more-omos-in-q1-cy26-pause-rate-cuts-report-3001678.html
NewsBusinessEconomyRBI Likely To Run More OMOs In Q1 CY26, Pause Rate Cuts: Report
RBI

RBI Likely To Run More OMOs In Q1 CY26, Pause Rate Cuts: Report

The report from the Axis Mutual Fund said that RBI is likely to maintain liquidity at around 1.25/1.75 per cent of net demand and time liabilities, even as the best of surplus liquidity is over for Indian markets.

|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 05:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Likely To Run More OMOs In Q1 CY26, Pause Rate Cuts: Report

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may undertake more open market operations in February–March to keep durable liquidity, a report said on Tuesday. 

The report from the Axis Mutual Fund said that RBI is likely to maintain liquidity at around 1.25/1.75 per cent of net demand and time liabilities, even as the best of surplus liquidity is over for Indian markets.

Following the rate cut in December 2025, the RBI is likely to maintain an extended pause, keeping interest rates lower for longer amid a favourable macro environment, it said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The fund house said that liquidity was in surplus from April 2025 after the RBI infused Rs 12 trillion via OMOs and cash reserve ratio cuts, and December policy measures which are also expected to keep liquidity positive through March 2026.

A stable rate cycle, sustained liquidity normalisation and probable inclusion of Fully Accessible Route government bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index will likely flatten the yield curve in 2026, the report added.

"With the curve-flattening theme gaining traction, we expect long bonds at 7.25-7.40 per cent yields to provide meaningful protection in the current environment," it noted.

The fund house recommended a barbell strategy combining short‑tenor bonds for liquidity and long‑duration government bonds for tactical gains, offering both steady accrual and potential upside.

Two-year AA corporate bonds for accrual and long tenure government bonds for duration is the preferred strategy, it suggested.

Another recent report from HSBC Mutual Fund said that the 2–3-year corporate bonds and 7–12-year segment in Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) are expected to offer attractive yields in 2026.

The expected open market operations could tilt the demand‑supply equation for central government securities in a favourable manner, the fund house said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat