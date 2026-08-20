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RBI likely to stay on prolonged rate pause in FY27 amid robust growth, easing inflation: Report

A report from SBI Research said the communication from the central bank showed a clear acknowledgement of risks with members adopting a more hawkish tone but the underlying data did not yet warrant an immediate rate hike.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
RBI likely to stay on prolonged rate pause in FY27 amid robust growth, easing inflation: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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