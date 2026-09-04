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RBI may raise repo rate to 5.75-6% in H2 FY27: Report

A report by Union Bank of India said it is expected to see two to three rate increases of 25 basis points each from the current 5.25 per cent with the rate hike cycle likely to begin in December under its base-case scenario.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
RBI may raise repo rate to 5.75-6% in H2 FY27: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RBI may raise repo rate to 5.75-6% in H2 FY27: Report
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