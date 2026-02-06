RBI Monetary Policy 2026: Will interest rates stay unchanged in MPC meeting?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its February 2026 monetary policy decision, with markets widely expecting the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged. The repo rate — the key benchmark lending rate — currently stands at 5.25 percent, and economists believe the RBI may continue with a cautious “wait-and-watch” approach.

This policy meeting is particularly significant because it is among the first major monetary policy decisions of the year. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to outline the central bank’s strategy on inflation, liquidity, and economic growth.

Why RBI May Hold Rates

Inflation pressures have eased in recent months, while growth indicators remain stable. This combination gives the RBI room to pause and assess how previous policy changes are affecting the economy. Analysts say the central bank is likely to focus more on liquidity management and policy transmission rather than immediate rate changes.

Research firms believe earlier rate adjustments are still working their way through the banking system, which is why borrowing costs for consumers may not fall immediately even if rates are cut later.

Current RBI Policy Rates

According to RBI data, key policy rates currently include:

Repo rate: 5.25 percent

Reverse repo rate: 3.35 percent

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 3.25 percent

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF): 5.50 percent

Bank rate: 5.50 percent

Inflation Still the Main Focus

The RBI’s primary mandate is to keep retail inflation close to 4 percent, with a tolerance band of 2–6 percent. Since monetary policy decisions are driven mainly by consumer inflation (CPI), factors like food prices, fuel costs, and global supply conditions remain critical for future policy moves.

Impact on Markets and Borrowers

Financial markets have already priced in the possibility of a status-quo decision, meaning the rupee and bond markets may not react strongly unless there is an unexpected announcement.

For borrowers, the repo rate remains important because it influences loan and EMI costs. However, changes in EMIs usually happen gradually as banks adjust deposit rates and lending conditions over time.